Woman ends life after tiff with husband over blouse

Hyderabad, Dec 5 (PTI): A 36-year old woman allegedly died by suicide at her house here after an argument with her tailor husband for not stitching a blouse as per her liking, police said on Sunday.

The woman, was found hanging at their house on Saturday, they said.

The woman reportedly quarrelled with her husband, a tailor after she did not like the stitching of a blouse for her by him and following an argument with him she seems to have felt hurt and resorted to the extreme step, a police official attached to Amberpet police station said.

The woman went inside a room and bolted its door from inside, and the door was subsequently forcibly opened, police said. No suicide note was found. A case was registered.

