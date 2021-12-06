Left Menu

AIIMS professor Ranjan Gupta conferred with ‘Young Rheumatologist Oration’ honour

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 19:45 IST
Associate Professor Ranjan Gupta in Rheumatology Department at AIIMS here has been conferred the ‘Young Rheumatologist Oration’ of the Indian Rheumatologist Association for the year 2021.

He delivered the oration in a virtual inauguration ceremony held at ITC Royal Bengal Hotel in Kolkata on December 4.

This oration is awarded every year to a rheumatologist less than 40 years of age who has contributed significantly to the field of rheumatology through his research work.

Gupta was conferred the honour for his research work on Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and Lupus Nephritis.

He has been working on finding newer urinary biomarkers of Lupus Nephritis and has published multiple national and international papers.

The professor was earlier awarded the prestigious Shakuntala Amirchand Prize of ICMR for the year 2018 in recognition of his research work.

SLE is an autoimmune disease in which kidneys get affected in almost 70 per cent patients and that condition is called Lupus Nephritis.

Gupta’s research work is related to finding newer biochemical molecules which can diagnose lupus nephritis earlier and may also help in monitoring of treatment response.

PTI PLB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

