Anusha Rizvi Returns: Capturing Delhi's Slice of Life with 'The Great Indian Shamsuddin Family'
Anusha Rizvi, known for her landmark film 'Peepli Live', returns with 'The Great Indian Shamsuddin Family'. This slice-of-life film, praised for its portrayal of a Muslim family in Delhi, focuses on Bani's chaotic day. Rizvi critiques the authenticity of Muslim representation in Indian cinema.
- Country:
- India
Filmmaker Anusha Rizvi has made a notable return to the film industry with 'The Great Indian Shamsuddin Family', a depiction of a Muslim family's everyday life in Delhi. Known for her sharp satire 'Peepli Live', Rizvi's latest work is receiving praise for its humor and empathy.
The film, currently screening on Jio Hotstar, focuses on Bani, a career-focused woman grappling with family emergencies that interrupt her work. Rizvi aims to present an authentic portrayal of Muslim women, challenging common cinematic stereotypes.
Despite the success of streaming platforms, Rizvi shares that independent filmmaking remains a struggle due to funding challenges, a hurdle she faced for eight years before realizing her vision with key supporters. The film features a talented cast, including Kritika Kamra and Shreya Dhanwanthary, bringing the director's nuanced story to life.
