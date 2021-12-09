Left Menu

Sonam Kapoor misses mother Sunita Kapoor, shares priceless throwback picture

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is extremely missing her mother, Sunita Kapoor.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-12-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 09:57 IST
Sonam Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is extremely missing her mother, Sunita Kapoor. On Thursday, Sonam took a stroll down memory lane and shared her childhood picture with her mom.

In the image, baby Sonam can be seen sitting on her mother's lap. "I miss my mama," she captioned the post.

Reacting to the picture, Sonam's mother commented, "Miss you so much beta." After tying the knot in 2018, Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja have been living in London's Notting Hill. Recently, Sonam had come down to Mumbai to attend her sister Rhea Kapoor's wedding ceremony.

