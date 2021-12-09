Work Later, Drink Now Season 2 release, cast & everything we know!

TVING's original series Work Later, Drink Now was released on October 22, 2021, and dropped its finale on Nov 26, 2021. Since its release Work Later, Drink Now has become one of the most popular K-dramas. The series has gained huge popularity just after releasing a few episodes.

The good news is that the drama has been renewed for a Season 2 just before the end of the first season. On November 23, the industry representatives announced that the production team of the series is planning to release another season. It is also reported that the second part of the drama is already under production.

It looks like makers have decided to come back with Work Later, Drink Now Season 2 due to the massive popularity of the K-drama. Since the production is already underway, Work Later, Drink Now Season 2 might arrive in mid-2022.

Work Later, Drink Now is based on Kakaowebtoon Drinker City Women by Mikkang. It tells the story of three women who go out drinking together after work. Lee Sun Bin starred as Ahn So Hee, a variety show writer, Han Sun Hwa as Han JiYeon, a yoga instructor, and Apink's Jung EunJi as Kang Ji Goo, an origami YouTuber.

At the end of Work Later, Drink Now, Han Sun Hwa commented, "I'm so thankful for all the love we received. I think that all the staff members and actors would be happy about the positive feedback."

Han Sun Hwa talked about her character, Han JiYeon. "I think I'm like Han JiYeon. Han JiYeon is a bright and energetic person who hides her sadness and pain. One difference is that I'm not as bright as people think I am. I worry a lot and think too much."

While talking about Work Later, Drink Now Season 2, the actress said, "I'm quite out of it at the moment after giving it my all for the first season so I haven't really thought about Season 2 yet. However, I'd work really hard for it if it happens."

The cast for Work Later, Drink Now Season 2 is yet to be announced, but according to insiders, the three leading female actresses, Lee Sun Bin, Han Sun Hwa, and Jung EunJi would reprise their roles in Work Later, Drink Now Season 2.

Currently, there is no release date for Work Later, Drink Now Season 2. We will keep you updated as soon as we get any information from the makers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.

Also Read: Happiness Episode 11 & 12 spoilers, recap & recent updates!