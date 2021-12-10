The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 7: Can Laginas finally discover the silver treasures?

A new episode of The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 is released every Tuesday. The sixth episode, titled 'The Root Cause,' which aired on December 7, revealed many interesting facts. Fans are now looking forward to see what the next episode has in store.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 shows how the team has been researching the fact that there could be gold treasures buried in the murky depths of the swamp in Oak Island. The Laginas and their team are inching closer to solving the 226-year-old treasure mystery. The team already got evidence of the fact that there are massive amounts of silvers in the soil near the Money Pit.

They also discovered traces of gold, osmium, and several other metals in the cemented area. The team, led by the Lagina brothers, is hopeful that they'll solve the centuries-old mystery sooner than later. Moreover, they learned that their discoveries and Zena Halpern's templar map are similar. So it looks like the Laginas are on the right track.

In The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 6, which was aired on December 7, the team discovers important evidence that the stone road in the swamp was built long before the discovery of the original money pit just as the future of archaeology investigation on the island is threatened.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 7 is titled 'It All Adze Up.' In the upcoming episode, the Laginas may solve the 226-year mystery of Oak Island. They are likely to continue digging through the Money Pit area to find the "Garhardt dump truck load" of silver. Fans have to wait a few more hours to find out if the Laginas can finally lay their hands on the silver treasures. In Episode 1, titled 'Going for the Gold', they found solid proof of silver treasures in the swamp near the money pit.

Never miss the airing of The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 7 on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 9/8c on the History Channel. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent episodes.

