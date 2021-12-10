One Ordinary Day Episode 6 & 7: What happens after Hyun Soo denies all charges against him?

Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won's new K-drama, 'One Ordinary Day' was launched on Coupang Play in South Korea on November 27, 2021. It is streaming exclusively through Viu outside South Korea. Till now five episodes have been released. Fans are waiting for One Ordinary Day Episode 6.

Since its release, One Ordinary Day has become one of the most popular K-dramas. The series has gained huge popularity just after releasing a few episodes.

The storylines of One Ordinary Day

The South Korean drama One Ordinary Day is the remake of BBC's Criminal Justice written by Peter Moffat. The lead stars are Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won. Lee Myung Woo is the director of the series. One Ordinary Day explores the criminal justice system through the story of two men who are embroiled in the murder of a woman.

Kim Hyun Soo (portrayed by Kim Soo Hyun) is a college student whose life turns upside down when he unexpectedly becomes the key suspect of a murder case. He is a person who uses evil to survive in a selfish and ruthless world. Shin Joong Han (Cha Seung Won) is a lawyer who barely passed the bar exam and the only person who reaches out to help Kim Hyun Soo. He will show him how to face the absurdity of the justice system.

Previously in One Ordinary Day

Kim Hyun Soo's new lawyer and CEO of a large law firm, Park Mi Kyung got some evidence from Shin Joong Han (Cha Seung Won) about Hyun-soo's case. She uses the evidence and deals with Ahn Tae Hee (Kim Shin Rok) about Hyun-soo's sentence.

According to Mi Yung, Kim Hyun Soo should confess that he committed the crime and accept the verdict of 10 years jail. Although Kim Hyun Soo was initially forced to accept the charges against him, he later changed his mind.

One Ordinary Day Episode 6 & 7 spoilers

Recently, Kim Soo Hyun has posted some images of the upcoming episodes with the caption "Kim Soo-hyun again...Changed mood". One Ordinary Day Episode 6 will show what happens to Hyun Soo after he refuses to admit the charges against him.

Earlier, he was fear, but now, there is a firm look in his eyes. Shin Joong Han is also present, and he shows a relaxed attitude during the trial. Kim Hyun Soo speaks into the microphone, and curiosity is mounting over what he will say next. Also, how did Shin Joong Han come to Kim Hyun Soo's defense again, and will they be able to turn the tables this time?

The pictures depict Kim Hyun Soo is not frightened as before. He speaks calmly into the microphone. His eyes and chin are looking more decisive and firm. Fans are waiting to see what he will say next. It would be interesting to see how Shin Joong Han and Park Mi Kyung work together to defend Kim Hyun Soo.

You can check the images below:

Definitely watch One Ordinary Day Episode 6 and Episode 7 on December 11 and 12, 2021. It airs every Saturday and Sunday at 22:40 on ViuTV. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent episodes.

