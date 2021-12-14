Left Menu

Why is Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 not cancelled yet? Know its possibilities!

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-12-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 10:54 IST
A petition was launched to compel the creators to renew Memories of the Alhambra for Season 2. Image Credit: Facebook / Memories of the Alhambra
One of the highest-rated K-dramas in cable television history is Memories of the Alhambra. The series was originally released on tvN on December 1 and continued till January 20. Hyun Bin and Park Shin Hye's performance grabbed audience's attention throughout the world. Fans are yet to see the renewal of Memories of the Alhambra Season 2.

Nearly three years after its release, fans continue to hope that the creators will definitely return with another season soon. Even they launched a petition to compel the creators to renew Memories of the Alhambra for Season 2. Unfortunately, there are no words from Netflix or TvN on the drama's renewal.

The drama has gripped viewers for its unique theme of augmented reality and earned praise for its high-end computer graphics, cinematography, and fast-paced storytelling. Although a majority of the South Korean series end with a single season but many hit k-dramas were restored due to public demand later. The renewal of successful titles is a de facto norm in the industry.

Once Meaww reported that a fan spoke to a Netflix representative and then started the petition to notify Netflix's top officials that there is a huge demand for Memories of the Alhambra for Season 2. They believe there should be a second season to clear the cliffhangers of Season 1.

The petitioner wrote, "Will Jin-woo be able to get out of the game? Will he and Hee-joo be reunited? Will See-joo be able to overcome the traumatic experience he went through after killing Marco?" However, Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 will take more time due to the interruption for the Covid-19 pandemic. Most of the South Korean series and other entertainment projects were halted and postponed for an indefinite time.

The series follows Yoo Jin Woo (Hyun Bin), the CEO of an investment company that deals with optical devices. After receiving an email regarding a groundbreaking AR game about medieval battles in the Alhambra, Yoo Jin-woo, travels to Granada, Spain to meet the creator of the game, Jung Se Joo (Park Chan Yeol).

However, Se Joo has gone missing and luckily there he meets his older sister, Jung Hee Joo (Park Shin Hye), who is the owner of the hostel he stays in.

Jung Hee Joo is a former guitarist too. Both get entangled in mysterious incidents, as the border between the real world and the AR world built by Se-joo begins to blur. When Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 returns, viewers might see some twists in the interesting storyline.

Presently, there is no announcement regarding Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 whereas the series is not officially canceled yet. Therefore we could wait for more for this globally-acclaimed South Korean drama.

