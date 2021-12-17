The Lost City set to be out in March 2022, know more on cast, synopsis & other detail!

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum acted in the comedy film 'The Lost City', which was previously titled 'The Lost City of D' has got its release date. The Lost City is slated to release on March 25, 2022. The film's cast also includes actors Patti Harrison, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nunez, and Brad Pitt.

The principal photography for the film commenced in May 2021 and took place in the Dominican Republic, including Samaná, Santo Domingo, Casa de Campo, and Pinewood Dominican Republic Studios. Filming for The Lost City wrapped on August 16, 2021, and was scheduled to be released on April 15, but later changed to March 25. Recently, Paramount released the trailer for The Lost City, which gives a glimpse of the comedy movie that is going to bring lots of fun. Watch the trailer below the article.

The Lost City follows a reclusive romance novelist (Sandra Bullock) who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Channing Tatum), until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.

Adam Nee and Aaron Nee are the directors of the Paramount Pictures' imminent movie, The Lost City. Both have also co-written the screenplay with Oren Uziel and Dana Fox for the movie. The plot has been taken from a story by Seth Gordon.

Here's the synopsis by Paramount:

"Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, 'Dash.'

While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city's treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it's lost forever."

The Lost City will be released in theatres in March 25, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on comedy movies.

