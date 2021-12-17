Will The Secrets of Dumbledore bring back Johnny Depp’s fans to theater? Read Fans’ reactions!

The trailer for the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has been released, without Johnny Depp in the cast. Many fans are disappointed that Johnny Depp has been dropped from Warner Bros' Fantastic Beasts franchise and replaced by Mads Mikkelsen. The question remains, "Will Johnny Depp's fans watch 'Secrets of Dumbledore' without their favorite star?

After Disney removed Johnny Depp from Pirates of the Caribbean 6, Depp's fans are frustrated and many are saying they are not going to watch any film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise that doesn't include him. And now again another movie is going to release without Johnny Depp.

After Johnny Depp lost his legal battle in the UK Court, his personal relationship has taken a toll on his professional life. And now Secrets of Dumbledore and Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise are in the works, without the lead star. Here are some reactions of fans:

Mads Mikkelsen closed his IG account as a PR ploy. Mr. Depp's supporters are primarily boycotting 'Secrets of Grindelwald' entirely because Warner Brothers fired an abuse survivor, while still employing is proven abuser. Stop lying about the Depp support community. — The Right Side of the Roaring Rapids (@roaringrapids22) December 15, 2021

The world owes an apology to Johnny Depp. — Johnny Depp Fan (@justjdepp) December 13, 2021

you ask for respect to Mads Mikkelsen in the same tweet where you insult Johnny Depp.One word love, hypocrisy. — Johnny Depp Fan (@justjdepp) December 15, 2021

Does that hate towards Mads Mikkelsen represent us as a fandom? Absolutely not! We better than anyone know how does it feel when our idol is hated. — Johnny Depp Fan (@justjdepp) December 15, 2021

No Mads has nothing to do with Warners... he is a good actor, my fav danish, but he is not my Grindelwald and to keep trying to prove that he is not Johnny is all wrong! Johnny do not need us to prove him! Johnny do not owe any explanation to anyone, so all the talk is just dumb — Helene Efraimsen (@heleneefraimsen) December 15, 2021

The teaser by Warner Bros. Pictures for its upcoming film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is giving the first glimpse into the continued 'Fantastic Beasts' series and 'Harry Potter' prequel to the viewers. The teaser was shared on Warner Bros. Pictures' official Instagram. Harry Potter fans also get the first glimpse of actor Mads Mikkelsen in the role of Gellert Grindelwald.

Johnny Depp last played Grindelwald in 2018's 'The Crimes of Grindelwald. Mikkelsen is known for 'Hannibal', 'Rogue One' and 'Casino Royale'.

Synopsis of Secrets of Dumbledore

The story is set in the 1930s and leads up to the Wizarding World's involvement in World War II. It will explore the magical communities in Bhutan, Germany and China in addition to the previously established locations, including Brazil, the United States and the United Kingdom.

With Grindelwald's power rapidly growing, Albus Dumbledore entrusts Newt Scamander and his friends on a mission that will lead to a clash with Grindelwald's army and will lead Dumbledore to ponder how long he will stay on the sidelines in the approaching war.

Stay tuned to get more updates on Hollywood movies!

Also Read: The Lost City set to be out in March 2022, know more on cast, synopsis & other detail!