Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 17-12-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 15:12 IST
Will The Secrets of Dumbledore bring back Johnny Depp’s fans to theater? Read Fans’ reactions!
Johnny Depp last played Grindelwald in 2018's 'The Crimes of Grindelwald. Mikkelsen is known for 'Hannibal', 'Rogue One' and 'Casino Royale' Image Credit: The Secrets of Dumbledore / Facebook
The trailer for the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has been released, without Johnny Depp in the cast. Many fans are disappointed that Johnny Depp has been dropped from Warner Bros' Fantastic Beasts franchise and replaced by Mads Mikkelsen. The question remains, "Will Johnny Depp's fans watch 'Secrets of Dumbledore' without their favorite star?

After Disney removed Johnny Depp from Pirates of the Caribbean 6, Depp's fans are frustrated and many are saying they are not going to watch any film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise that doesn't include him. And now again another movie is going to release without Johnny Depp.

After Johnny Depp lost his legal battle in the UK Court, his personal relationship has taken a toll on his professional life. And now Secrets of Dumbledore and Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise are in the works, without the lead star. Here are some reactions of fans:

The teaser by Warner Bros. Pictures for its upcoming film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is giving the first glimpse into the continued 'Fantastic Beasts' series and 'Harry Potter' prequel to the viewers. The teaser was shared on Warner Bros. Pictures' official Instagram. Harry Potter fans also get the first glimpse of actor Mads Mikkelsen in the role of Gellert Grindelwald.

Johnny Depp last played Grindelwald in 2018's 'The Crimes of Grindelwald. Mikkelsen is known for 'Hannibal', 'Rogue One' and 'Casino Royale'.

Synopsis of Secrets of Dumbledore

The story is set in the 1930s and leads up to the Wizarding World's involvement in World War II. It will explore the magical communities in Bhutan, Germany and China in addition to the previously established locations, including Brazil, the United States and the United Kingdom.

With Grindelwald's power rapidly growing, Albus Dumbledore entrusts Newt Scamander and his friends on a mission that will lead to a clash with Grindelwald's army and will lead Dumbledore to ponder how long he will stay on the sidelines in the approaching war.

