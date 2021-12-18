Left Menu

Ajay Devgn wraps up shoot of 'Runway 34'

Billed as an edge-of-the-seat drama, the film features Devgn alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh and Angira Dhar.

Ajay Devgn wraps up shoot of 'Runway 34'
Ajay Devgn Image Credit: Flickr
Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has wrapped up shooting for his latest directorial venture ''Runway 34''.

Billed as an edge-of-the-seat drama, the film features Devgn alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, and Angira Dhar. The 52-year-old star took to Instagram on Friday night to share the news about the completion of the shoot. Devgn posted a quirky video in which he is seen eating a wrap along with co-actor Irani and the crew members of ''Runway 34''. ''We took flight food too seriously! #Runway34 - it's a wrap. See you at the movies,'' he captioned the post. In the upcoming film, Devgn will also be seen playing the role of a pilot, Singh as his co-pilot.

''Runway 34'' is his third directorial after 2008's romantic drama ''U Me Aur Hum'' and actioner ''Shivaay'', which was released in 2016.

''Runway 34'' will be released on April 29 next year under the banner Ajay Devgn films.

