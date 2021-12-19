Left Menu

Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor dance to 'Jumme Ki Raat' song at Praful Patel's son's wedding festivities

Bollywood celebrities can make any event memorable as recently Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra among others danced their heart out at the wedding function of NCP leader and former Union minister Praful Patel's son Prajay Patel in Jaipur.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 19-12-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 11:23 IST
Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor dance to 'Jumme Ki Raat' song at Praful Patel's son's wedding festivities
Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood celebrities can make any event memorable as recently Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra among others danced their heart out at the wedding function of NCP leader and former Union minister Praful Patel's son Prajay Patel in Jaipur. Several videos have been doing the rounds on the internet in which the above-mentioned celebrities can be seen shaking their legs to Salman's hit song 'Jumme Ki Raat' and singer Sukhbir Singh's famous track 'Sauda Khara Khara'.

Fans became extremely excited to see Salman grooving. "Hahahaha. Salman literally set the stage on fire," an Instagram user commented.

"Sallu bhai and Majnu bhai (Anil Kapoor) rock," another one wrote. Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni are also in the Pink City for Prajay's wedding functions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
3
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record; Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data on asymptomatic cases and more

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021