Black Clover Chapter 318: Lucifero emerges in different form, threat continues in Spade Kingdom

Black Clover Chapter 318 is the next installment in the Japanese manga. But it looks like readers have to wait a week longer to see the next part. Black Clover Chapter 318 is on hiatus this week.

The fight between Ultra Black Bull, other Magic Knights Vs. King of Supreme Devils continues on Black Clover Chapter 318. Black Bulls want to rescue captain Yami and William. Asta and others realize that they are in danger. The warriors wonder what will happen to the world.

Instead of coming Sunday, Black Clover Chapter 318 will be released next Sunday, January 2, 2022.

In Black Clover Chapter 317, Asta and Liebe enter the Devil Union Mode. Asta uses the ancient Anti-Magic Weapon, Demon Slasher against the King of Supreme Devils. The sword is also known as "Demon Slasher: Infinity Slash".

Asta slashes Lucifero's giant form into two halves. One of the half parts of his body was falling over the nearby town that may hurt the citizens and Magic Knights. At the moment, Mimosa Vermillion and Yuno Grinberryall appear, Yuno uses Sprit of Euros. This destroys the part of the body.

On the other side, Patolli also managed to save William from falling on the ground. Almost all the Black Bulls and others are safe. The castle started getting ruined. All the members are happy to see the end of Lucifero. Captain Yami has gained his consciousness. He lands on top of Flower Capital and complements Black Bulls for their heroic deeds.

For many years, the devil was ruling Spade Kingdom. At last, the people of the country got freedom. The citizens and the warriors of the Spade Kingdom dream to build a peaceful country. They have started reuniting and hugging their beloved ones.

But, while they were celebrating, suddenly, a mysterious devil appears and shouts at the Magic Knights to run away as Lucifero's manifestation was half completed before Asta slashed him. The demon defeated all the Magic Knights in a moment and they fell unconscious on the ground.

Lucifero, the Massive Mana emerges and the second gate for the underworld opens. All the devils kneel and bow their heads in front of Lucifero. Black Clover Chapter 318 will witness the furious battle of Asta and Liebe against the Supreme Devils.

It will be hard for Asta and the team to fight back against Lucifero in Black Clover Chapter 318. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on the Viz website, Manga plus website, and the Shonen Jump App which is available on both Android and IOS.

