Soccer-Algerian footballer dies of on-field heart attack

An Algerian footballer, Sofiane Loukar, suffered a heart attack and died after colliding with his goalkeeper in a second division match in Oran on Saturday, a local news outlet reported. Loukar was rushed to hospital but died of a heart attack on his way, APS said.

Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 26-12-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 00:02 IST
An Algerian footballer, Sofiane Loukar, suffered a heart attack and died after colliding with his goalkeeper in a second division match in Oran on Saturday, a local news outlet reported. The APS agency said 28-year-old Loukar, from Mouloudia Saida, was hurt after running into his goalkeeper mid-way through the first half of their Ligue 2 clash at ASM Oran.

He resumed playing after treatment but then collapsed some 10 minutes later, the agency reported. Loukar was rushed to hospital but died of a heart attack on his way, APS said. When news of his death was broken to the two teams, they abandoned the match. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

