Clash of Champions: Highlights of the Australian Open Day 7

The seventh day of the Australian Open unfolded with exhilarating matches under the sweltering Melbourne sun. Defending champion Madison Keys overcame Czech challenger Karolina Pliskova in straight sets to secure a spot in the fourth round, where she will face fellow American Jessica Pegula.

The tournament's night matches featured marquee players such as Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, and Stan Wawrinka. While Djokovic and Osaka progressed with confidence, attention centered on Wawrinka, who faced a rigorous challenge against American Taylor Fritz. The day highlighted both veteran resilience and emerging talent.

As temperatures soared to 40 degrees Celsius, the extreme heat policy was activated, prompting organizers to adjust the schedule. Throughout the day, players showcased their skills and tenacity, making their mark in this prestigious Grand Slam event.