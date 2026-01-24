Left Menu

Clash of Champions: Highlights of the Australian Open Day 7

The seventh day of the Australian Open saw defending champion Madison Keys set up a fourth-round match against Jessica Pegula. Top players like Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka competed in night matches. Brutal heat prompted earlier matches, and Stan Wawrinka faced Taylor Fritz in a thrilling test, showcasing intense competition.

Updated: 24-01-2026 06:34 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 06:34 IST
Clash of Champions: Highlights of the Australian Open Day 7
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The seventh day of the Australian Open unfolded with exhilarating matches under the sweltering Melbourne sun. Defending champion Madison Keys overcame Czech challenger Karolina Pliskova in straight sets to secure a spot in the fourth round, where she will face fellow American Jessica Pegula.

The tournament's night matches featured marquee players such as Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, and Stan Wawrinka. While Djokovic and Osaka progressed with confidence, attention centered on Wawrinka, who faced a rigorous challenge against American Taylor Fritz. The day highlighted both veteran resilience and emerging talent.

As temperatures soared to 40 degrees Celsius, the extreme heat policy was activated, prompting organizers to adjust the schedule. Throughout the day, players showcased their skills and tenacity, making their mark in this prestigious Grand Slam event.

