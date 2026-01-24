Left Menu

Madison Keys Triumphs in Australian Open Heat

Defending champion Madison Keys defeated Karolina Pliskova in the Australian Open, advancing to the fourth round. In the intense Melbourne heat, Keys overcame her opponent quickly, setting up a match with fellow American Jessica Pegula. Despite conditions, both Floridian players expressed ease, highlighting their mutual friendship and podcast endeavors.

Madison Keys

Despite the blistering heat in Melbourne, Madison Keys, the defending champion, showcased her mettle at the Australian Open by defeating Karolina Pliskova with a score of 6-3, 6-3. Her victory propels her into the fourth round of this prestigious Grand Slam.

Avoiding the day's harshest conditions, Keys swiftly dismantled her Czech opponent in just 75 minutes during the morning's play at Rod Laver Arena. The ninth seed will now face Jessica Pegula in the next round. Pegula, another Florida resident, also advanced smoothly, defeating Russia's Oksana Selekhmeteva in straight sets at Margaret Court Arena.

Keys and Pegula, who share a close friendship and co-produce a tennis podcast, expressed no concerns over the high temperatures. Although their camaraderie is strong, it will temporarily be set aside as they prepare to compete against each other in the upcoming match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

