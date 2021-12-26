Left Menu

Mandala puja held at Sabarimala

PTI | Sabarimala | Updated: 26-12-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 15:33 IST
Mandala puja held at Sabarimala
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The auspicious Mandala puja was held at the Lord Ayyappa temple here on Sunday, marking the end of the 41-day long first leg of the pilgrimage season.

The puja, held in accordance with the prevailing COVID-19 guidelines, was attended by a moderate crowd that chanted ''swamiye saranam Ayyappa'' and waited patiently to witness the special pujas and rituals, including 'kalabha abhishekam' and 'kalasa abhishekam'.

Pilgrims also flocked to the temple to witness the deity, adorned with the 'thanka anki', a sacred golden attire.

The idol of Lord Ayyappa was adorned with 'thanka anki' attire, which was brought here on Saturday evening in a ceremonial procession from the Sree Parthasarthy temple at Aranmula.

Weighing 453 sovereigns, the thanka anki was offered to Lord Ayyappa by the Travancore royals during the 1970s.

The shrine will close at 9 PM, concluding the initial phase of the two-month-long annual pilgrim season, which began on November 16.

It will reopen on December 30 for the 'Makaravillaku' festival on January 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021