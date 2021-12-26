Mandala puja held at Sabarimala

The auspicious Mandala puja was held at the Lord Ayyappa temple here on Sunday, marking the end of the 41-day long first leg of the pilgrimage season.

The puja, held in accordance with the prevailing COVID-19 guidelines, was attended by a moderate crowd that chanted ''swamiye saranam Ayyappa'' and waited patiently to witness the special pujas and rituals, including 'kalabha abhishekam' and 'kalasa abhishekam'.

Pilgrims also flocked to the temple to witness the deity, adorned with the 'thanka anki', a sacred golden attire.

The idol of Lord Ayyappa was adorned with 'thanka anki' attire, which was brought here on Saturday evening in a ceremonial procession from the Sree Parthasarthy temple at Aranmula.

Weighing 453 sovereigns, the thanka anki was offered to Lord Ayyappa by the Travancore royals during the 1970s.

The shrine will close at 9 PM, concluding the initial phase of the two-month-long annual pilgrim season, which began on November 16.

It will reopen on December 30 for the 'Makaravillaku' festival on January 14.

