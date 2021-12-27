Enola Holmes 2: Henry Cavill completes filming his part: when could the sequel release?

The filming for Enola Holmes 2 will be wrapped soon. It is the sequel of the Netflix film about the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes. The filming started on October 2021 just a few months after it was officially renewed on May 13.

Recently, star Henry Cavill informed through his Instagram Video post that he has finished filming for Enola Holmes 2.

"Today was my last day on Enola Holmes, and the entire day I was thinking about not coming out and doing this run. It was a little dark and a little chilly, and I was convincing myself all day long that those are all good reasons not to run. However, I came out here, I did it, I have loved it, and it feels really, really good. So if you're sitting at home thinking about not training today, throw those trainers on, get out there, and do it. You won't regret it," said Henry Cavill.

Jack Thorne and director Harry Bradbeer are returning respectively as a writer and the director of the film. The first film was released back in September 2020 on Netflix. Originally the film was planned for a theatrical release by Warner Bros. Pictures, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Netflix took the distribution rights to the film.

The plot for Enola Holmes 2 is yet to be revealed, however, the base story depicts the tale of Enola Holmes, who is the youngest sibling in the famous Sherlock Holmes family. On her 16th birthday, Enola wakes up to find that her mother has disappeared, leaving behind only some birthday gifts.

She travels to London to find her missing mother. The flower cards left by her mother reveal secret messages and lead to hidden money, which Enola uses to escape disguised as a boy. On the train, she finds the young Viscount Tewkesbury hidden in a travel bag. The story ends up on a thrilling adventure, pairing up with a runaway lord as they attempt to solve a mystery that threatens the entire country.

Recently, Netflix has released a short clip showing Millie Bobby Brown alongside Louis Partridge, who is returning as Viscount Tewkesbury.

Big Enola Holmes 2 news out of #TUDUM — Louis Partridge will be back as Tewkesbury in the sequel! pic.twitter.com/OVX4mPo2Co — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

During the announcement of Enola Holmes 2 in May 2021, it was already declared that Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill will play Enola and Sherlock Holmes, respectively. Some other returning cast members include Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade, Susan Wokoma as Edith, and Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury.

Additionally, David Thewlis (the Harry Potter series), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune), and Hannah Dodd (Find Me in Paris), Abbie Hern (The Pact), Gabriel Tierney (Endeavor), and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss (Belfast) have joined the cast.

The first movie Enola Holmes ranks as the seventh most-watched English language movie on Netflix. Around 76 million households watched it within the first 28 days after its release.

Currently, Enola Holmes 2 does not have an official release date, however as we are close to the end of the filming, it is likely the film would get a premiere date in the middle of the year 2022.

Also Read: Atlanta Seasons 3: Four partners on Europe and things are weird there, new trailer hints