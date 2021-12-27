Animal Kingdom Season 6 updates & current status!

The hit crime drama Animal Kingdom dropped its Season 5 finale on October 3, 2021. Earlier in January 2021, ahead of the fifth season premiere, the series was renewed for a sixth season.

Sadly, TNT also revealed that Season 6 will be the final chapter of the Cody family story. However, the series star Shawn Hatosy who plays the oldest Cody son Andrew "Pope" Cody reveals via Twitter that the writers promised to present a very satisfying ending to the viewers. Hopefully, the sixth season will clear all the cliffhangers of the previous season.

Bittersweet news. Yes season 6 will be the end for the Cody family but our talented writers will reward us with a proper finale. That means the Codys go out on their terms. Don't be sad, 26 episodes left! That's like a thousand hours ... see you this summer for season 5!!! pic.twitter.com/md8sYWyddZ — Shawn Hatosy (@ShawnHatosy) January 14, 2021

Animal Kingdom season 6 will contain 13 episodes and is set to premiere in summer 2022. The first look of the upcoming season is already out. The official Twitter account of the series teases a first-look video with the caption "Get your FIRST LOOK of #AnimalKingdom season 6 rn. Because five seasons of Cody heists just isn't enough!"

Get your FIRST LOOK of #AnimalKingdom season 6 rn. Because five seasons of Cody heists just isn't enough! 💰 pic.twitter.com/LzXOMsuXIS — Animal Kingdom (@AnimalKingdom) October 4, 2021

Season 5 revolves around characters Pope, Craig, J, and Deran as they deal with the aftermath of Smurf's passing. The Animal Kingdom Season 5 Summary is as follows:

"Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary), and J (Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf's death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends."

