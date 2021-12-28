ZEE5 Offers Trustworthy News from More Than 80+ Live News Channels

Our world is incomplete without information. But this statement is only partially true. While the internet has blessed us with many miracles, news consumption is another story. The advent of 'Fake news' has plagued our society and figuring out what's happening in the world has become difficult than it needs to be. The lack of credible news sources has left an impact on society and continues to create chaos and disruption. Thankfully, this won't be the case anymore. ZEE5 brings you a library of 90+ live news channels that include trustworthy news sources like Aaj Tak, Zee News, India News, and more.

News from Renowned Sources and Journalists

Journalists like Rajat Sharma, Arnab Goswami, Sweta Singh, and many more have broken geographical boundaries and provided unparalleled journalism. With 24/7 reporting, the live news channel has brought us closer to critical social and political topics. As India's most popular streaming platform, ZEE5 brings you a bouquet of live news channels featuring renowned journalists and factual reporting of events.

The platforms provide easy access to leading live news channels that you can watch from your couch. These live news channels offer live reportage of national, international, and local events that helps fight misinformation and give unbiased opinions. Audiences can also find video clippings, stories, and top headlines about pressing regional, international, and political matters. The hassle-free access helps audiences get news from credible news sources and ensure that you get a logical and factual account of recent happenings.

Availability of Regional News Channels

News is medium where language should not be a barrier. At ZEE5, you can also find trustworthy regional news channels like TV9 Gujarati, Aaj Tak, Zee Telugu, and more at your fingertips. The platform adopts an inclusive approach and wants to educate audiences from diverse backgrounds. Having a reputation for offering the best-in-class content, ZEE5 has an archive that will cater to the evolving needs of modern audiences. The addition of regional news channels in languages like Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, and more, has helped audiences develop a perspective on pressing matters and inspired them to live better lives. You also have access to fierce discussions and debates from renowned personalities and journalists in the language you want.

India's Most Trusted Streaming Platform

ZEE5 is India's most beloved streaming platform offering a rich library of on-demand content and live TV channels. Owned by India's most trusted media conglomerate 'ZEEL Network', the home-grown platform has a reputation for bringing quality content to your screens. Audiences can watch 24/7 live news channels covering a myriad of news spectrums, including entertainment, sports, regional matter, international events, and more. The platform is home to multiple news channels, including India News, Zee Business, DD Network, and more. There are also devotional news channels available for audiences who believe in spirituality. The digital platform aims to provide audiences with the next generation of news.

Widening Horizons

News from reputable sources is integral in eradicating fake news. By making live news accessible digitally from reputable sources, ZEE5 is helping India evolve and make better choices. Whether it is browsing current news affairs or keeping up-to-date with local and national events, audiences from all walks of life can browse live news channels at their fingertips.

The advent of 'Live News' has helped break traditional newsroom settings and misconceptions about society. By accessing reputed news channels like Aaj Tak, Republic News, TV9, and more, you can discover interactive news content and segments that will expand your horizons. With top headlines and facts at your disposal, ZEE5 aims to move towards a more progressive and aware India.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)