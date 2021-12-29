Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 231: Team 15 to arrest thieves on a new mission

Japanese manga series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 231 will be on hiatus this week. The upcoming installment will show Team 15 is working on a new mission. The new episode is titled "The Rusty Sword."

Recently, the creators have dropped the official trailer for Boruto Episode 231. The official promo showcases Team 15 has been given the task of apprehending thieves. Team 15 includes Suzumeno Namida, Izuno Wasabi and KuroganeTsubaki. According to the victim's account, there was a sword mark left at the scene.

As Tsubaki is a sword user, Team 15 could get some clues about the mark in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 231. The sword mark reveals that the user is an expert sword user. The criminal might be a samurai.

Will Team 15 succeed in the mission in Boruto Episode 231? In the previous episode, after a tireless fight, during which Cho-Cho is injured while protecting Mozuku, Kawaki and Shikadai takedown Jujumaru. The Seventh Hokage has given Kawaki the last chance to help Nara Shikadai and AkimichiChoCho in the mission to protect Mozuku. He is tasked to guide Mozuku and bring him back to his home, the Land of Calm Seas.

Besides, Konohamaru had a meeting with Naruto and Shikamaru about Shinobi killing young boys. They understood that the incidents have continued and the victims are from the Land of Calm Seas. Kawaki and his team escort the boy from the Land of Calm Seas. Shikamaru realizes the incident is connected to the mission they have given to Kawaki. So, Naruto sends Team 7 as reinforcement to the forest.

Team 7 has to assist Team 10, and Mitsuki realizes that Boruto was right about those two Shinobi who pass them in the forest. Shikadai met with Sarada and Boruto. Boruto tells them about the suspicious Shinobi, however, Mitsuki reveals that Kawaki is after the Shinobi.

Boruto talks about suspicious Shinobi that they saw and decided to come to the place of the incident. Mitsuki told them about Kawaki, who went after that Shinobi.

Meanwhile, in the forest Kawaki talks to shinobi, he said he is just obeying his masters' order. Without any further argument, kawaka decides to beat him. In the fight, Mozuki was protecting him but he died in Boruto Episode 230. Boruto Episode 231 will also reveal the mystery behind the Land of Calm Seas.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 231 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, January 9, 2022. New episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations air every Sunday at 3:30 am EST. The previous episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

