The world’s most awarded single malt Scotch whisky elevates its iconic Glenfiddich 18 range with sophisticated redesign New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Glenfiddich, the World’s Most Awarded Single Malt Scotch Whisky, pays homage to its origins in the Valley of the Deer with a striking new package design for its 18-Year-Old iconic whisky. The new packaging has been rolled out globally, after the successful redesign of the Glenfiddich ‘Our Original Twelve’ and ‘Our Solera Fifteen’. The bold new look of the pack celebrates family-run heritage and combines it with a more sophisticated and elegant design. The 18-Year-Old is now known as the ‘Small Batch 18’, as a clear nod to the refined age and small batches that embody the Glenfiddich flavour range. The redesign is a distinctive new look and is intended to appeal to current drinkers as well as entice those around the world who are new to the brand and category. Glenfiddich 18 packaging sees revised gold and blue colouring utilised throughout, plus screen printed stag details, fluted foil-die to give a raised impression and ‘Small-batch’ called out in an embossed seal and gold lozenge. Each element has been carefully designed and crafted to further elevate the aesthetics and embody the mature age of the whisky, elegance of flavour and higher RRP. The liquid is aged in Oloroso sherry and bourbon casks for 18 years then married in small batches of only 150 casks. The age mellows and ripens the signature summer notes and the marrying intensifies the richness and elegance. Payal Nijhawan, Head Marketing, William Grant and Sons, “The contemporary new outlook of our iconic Glenfiddich 18 epitomises the brand’s irrepressible spirit. The state-of-the-art design embodies the remarkably rich taste of the single malt and reinforces speaks our commitment to experiment, innovate and explore all aspects of the spirit.” Glenfiddich means “The Valley of The Deer”, and its location in Speyside, Scotland, is where William Grant, Glenfiddich’s visionary founder, turned his dreams into reality in 1887 by hand-building the distillery with the help of his seven sons and two daughters in a single year. In honour of the brand’s home, the new design now features this clearly defined valley, cut into the face of the glass, to give a more chiselled profile. The iconic Stag symbol, embossed in gold, also proudly sits within the V of the valley shape. William Grant’s signature is gold emblazoned on the bottle top. The new packaging has been designed by award-winning East London design agency HERE design. Image: Glenfiddich 18-Year-Old PWR PWR

