Left Menu

Jacqueline Fernandez's mother hospitalised after suffering a heart stroke

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez's mother Kim is not well. She got admitted to a hospital in Bahrain after suffering a heart stroke.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-01-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 17:50 IST
Jacqueline Fernandez's mother hospitalised after suffering a heart stroke
Jacqueline Fernandez and her mother (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez's mother Kim is not well. She got admitted to a hospital in Bahrain after suffering a heart stroke. As per a source, the 'Roy' star's mother is currently under constant medical observation.

However, no official confirmation from Jacqueline's side has been made yet. Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Nushrrat Bharuccha in 'Ram Setu'. She also has 'Kick 2' and 'Cirkus' in her kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022