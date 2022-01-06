Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 231: Why Tsubaki is hiding the culprit behind robbery?

Japanese manga series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 231 will be out after the break of one week on January 9. The upcoming installment will show Team 15 is working on a new mission. The new episode is titled "The Rusty Sword."

A traveling merchant was attacked by robbers. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 231 will showcase Team 15 has been assigned to investigate the case. They have to arrest the robbers. Team 15 includes Suzumeno Namida, Izuno Wasabi and KuroganeTsubaki. As per the victim's account, there was a sword mark left at the scene.

Will Team 15 succeed in the mission in Boruto Episode 231? Tsubaki collects some clues about the sword mark in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 231. The sword mark reveals that the user is an expert sword user. The criminal might be a samurai.

Moreover, Tsubaki will recognize the trace and the culprit behind the robbery. But he decides to keep it secret as the culprit is the person whom he used to respect in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 231. The suspected person is Tsubaki's senior in the academy where they learned sword skills.

In the previous episode, there was a tireless fight, during which Cho-Cho was injured while protecting Mozuku, Kawaki and Shikadai takedown Jujumaru. The Seventh Hokage has given Kawaki the last chance to help Nara Shikadai and Akimichi ChoCho in the mission to protect Mozuku. He is tasked to guide Mozuku and bring him back to his home, the Land of Calm Seas.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 231 might also give a glimpse of Team 5, they will bring "Autonomous Dolls" to use in ore mining. Denki asked all of his friends to help him to complete the mission.

The titles for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 232, 233 & 234 are also revealed. The titles are as follows: "Captain Denki's First Mission", "The New Team Seven, Starting", and "The Unleashed Villain".

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 231 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, January 9, 2022. New episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations air every Sunday at 3:30 am EST. The previous episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

