ZEE5 announces second edition of Global Content Festival

The ZEE5 Global Content Festival is a special initiative we started in 2020 to give independent filmmakers and content creators from across the globe an opportunity to showcase their work to audiences in 190 countries.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-01-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 16:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Streaming service ZEE5 is bringing back Global Content Festival for a second edition.

The festival, which was launched in 2020, aims to provide a global platform to budding and independent filmmakers to showcase their work to an audience across 190+ countries, according to the organisers.

For its inaugural edition, ZEE5 had received hundreds of entries from countries like Australia, Bangladesh, Netherlands, India, Dubai, Singapore, the UK, the USA and more.

''After the huge response we got to the first edition of the ZEE5 Global Content Festival, we are thrilled to now announce the second edition. The ZEE5 Global Content Festival is a special initiative we started in 2020 to give independent filmmakers and content creators from across the globe an opportunity to showcase their work to audiences in 190+ countries. ''Last year, we saw some stellar entries coming in, and we look forward to this year being even better,'' Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 Global, said in a statement.

The organisers have started inviting entries for content created in any language across fiction and non-fiction TV shows, movies, documentaries, stories, short films, music videos, and more.

The duration for music videos or albums can be between three to five minutes, and audio-visual content consisting of episodic content, film, web series, amongst others, must have a minimum duration of 30 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

