Netflix announces its January list of shows as Omicron causing more people to stay at home

As the world grapples with the new Coronavirus variant Omicron and people are compelled to stay at home for saving their lives, the streaming giant Netflix is doing its bit to keep people entertained at home. The streamer recently took to Twitter to announce the names of shows they are going to stream this January. Movie fiends across the world are expressing their interests to know more about the upcoming dramas, reality shows and the movies on Netflix. So, here's a rundown of the upcoming Netflix shows for January, 2022:

12th – CHEER SEASON 2

The sports television docuseries Cheers first aired on Netflix in January 2020. The series follows the nationally ranked forty-member Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer Team from Corsicana, Texas, under the direction of coach Monica Aldama. It shows the ups and downs of Navarro College's competitive cheer squad as they work to win a coveted national title.

14th – AFTER LIFE SEASON 3

The comedy drama After Life is created by Ricky Gervais. The story is set in the fictional town of Tambury, After Life follows newspaper writer Tony Johnson, whose life is turned upside down after his wife dies from breast cancer. It stars Ricky Gervais,TomBasden,andTony Way.

19th – TOO HOT TO HANDLE SEASON 3

Netflix's reality dating game show Too Hot To Handle Season 3 is making its sexy return with 10 brand new participants. Hosted by a virtual assistant named "Lana", the show revolves around 10 adults - all of whom primarily engage in meaningless flings and are unable to form long-lasting relationships. They are placed together in a house for four weeks and must go through various workshops. There are conditions to stay in the show which include no kissing or sexual contact - which an Alexa-like robot tells them once they're settled. Contestants who break that rule lose money from their eventual 100,000 dollars grand prize.

21st – OZARK SEASON 4 PART1

Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams created OZARK is a crime drama tells the story of A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss. The series stars Jason Bateman,Laura Linney,SofiaHublitz.

21st – MUNICH: THE EDGE OF WAR

Munich – The Edge of War is based on the novel of the same name by Robert Harris. The film is directed by Christian Schwochow, from a screenplay by Ben Power.The film stars Jeremy Irons, George MacKay, JannisNiewöhner, Sandra Hüller, Liv Lisa Fries, August Diehl, Jessica Brown Findlay, AnjliMohindra, and Ulrich Matthes.

The movie is set at the tense 1938 Munich Conference, former friends who now work for opposing governments become reluctant spies racing to expose a Nazi secret.

26th – THE SINNER SEASON 4

an anthology series, The Sinner Season 4 has released on October 13, 2021 in the USA. Outside the United States and Canada will arrive on Netflix in the UK on January 26th, 2022.

In a small New York town, Harry Ambrose (played by Bill Pullman)a police detective hunts for answers about perplexing crimes while wrestling with his own demons.Only Pullman appeared in every season, with the rest of the cast changing for each season's story.

25th – SNOWPIERCER SEASON 3 (weekly)

Snowpiercer is an post-apocalyptic dystopian thriller series that premiered on TNT on May 17, 2020. It is based on both the 2013 film of the same name, directed by Bong Joon-ho and the 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand and Jean-Marc Rochette, from which the film was adapted.

Later Netflix has picked the International distribution rights to stream the series outside of the United States and China.

Snowpiercer is set in 2026 when Earth has frozen over and the last surviving humans live on a giant train circling the globe, struggling to coexist amid the delicate balance onboard. It stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner, Annalise Basso, Alison Wright, Roberto Urbina, Katie McGuinness, Susan Park, Lena Hall, Sheila Vand, Sam Otto, Iddo Goldberg,Jaylin Fletcher, Rowan Blanchard, Steven Ogg, and Sean Bean.

28th – GETTING CURIOUS WITH JVN

JVN (Jonathan McDonald Van Ness) is an American hairdresser, podcast host, activist, actor, author, and television personality. They are best known as the grooming expert on the Netflix series Queer Eyefor their work on the web series parody Gay of Thrones and now for hosting the Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness podcast.

"Jonathan Van Ness lets curiosity lead the way while roving from snacks to wigs in this podcast spinoff chock-full of experts and special guests." Netflix

28th – THE WOMAN IN THE HOUSE ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE GIRL IN THE WINDOW

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Windoworiginally titled (The Woman in the House) is an upcoming American dark comedy thriller streaming television miniseries created by Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson, and Larry Dorf.

The series centers on heartbroken Anna (Bell), for whom every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor moves in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?

Those were the series and movies to be released on Netflix in January 2022. We believe Netflix will announce their list for February on social media very soon.

