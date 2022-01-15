Left Menu

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' to restart production next week

Marvel Studios Black Panther Wakanda Forever will resume production from next week.According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Letitia Wright, who suffered injuries during an accident on the films set in August last year, has recovered and reached Atlanta to shoot for the movie again.Production was initially to have restarted last week but was delayed after several cast and crew members, including actor Lupita Nyongo, tested positive for COVID-19, the outlet reported.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-01-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 13:02 IST
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' to restart production next week
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Marvel Studios' ''Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'' will resume production from next week.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Letitia Wright, who suffered injuries during an accident on the film's set in August last year, has recovered and reached Atlanta to shoot for the movie again.

Production was initially to have restarted last week but was delayed after several cast and crew members, including actor Lupita Nyong'o, tested positive for COVID-19, the outlet reported. In August last year, Wright suffered an injury while filming a sequence involving a stunt rig on-location in Boston. Though the team filmed as much as they could without Wright while she continued to heal at her home in London, the production was eventually suspended in November.

In the upcoming superhero film, Wright is reprising her role as the brilliant tech wiz and Wakanda princess Shuri.

Original cast members Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett along with director Ryan Coogler are also returning.

''Wakanda Forever'' is the sequel to the 2018 global hit ''Black Panther'', headlined by Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman who passed away on August 28, 2020 following a private, four year-long battle with colon cancer.

The part two is slated to be released on November 11, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
3
This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022