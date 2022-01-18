Left Menu

Jodie Sweetin engaged to boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski

Full House actor Jodie Sweetin and her longtime boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski are engaged.Sweeting shared the news on her Instagram page alongside a happy picture with Wasilewski.I love you Mescal, for always. I cant wait to see the life that lies ahead for us, the actor wrote.Heres to us, ghostfacelito and our life of adventures.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-01-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 14:03 IST
''Full House'' actor Jodie Sweetin and her longtime boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski are engaged.

Sweeting shared the news on her Instagram page alongside a happy picture with Wasilewski.

''I love you Mescal, for always. You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us,'' the actor wrote.

''Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together. I think I’m really gonna like turning 40,'' she added.

Sweetin and Wasilewski first confirmed their relationship in February 2018 after the actor posted a collage of the couple on Instagram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

