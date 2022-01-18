Jodie Sweetin engaged to boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski
Full House actor Jodie Sweetin and her longtime boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski are engaged.Sweeting shared the news on her Instagram page alongside a happy picture with Wasilewski.I love you Mescal, for always. I cant wait to see the life that lies ahead for us, the actor wrote.Heres to us, ghostfacelito and our life of adventures.
''Full House'' actor Jodie Sweetin and her longtime boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski are engaged.
Sweeting shared the news on her Instagram page alongside a happy picture with Wasilewski.
''I love you Mescal, for always. You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us,'' the actor wrote.
''Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together. I think I’m really gonna like turning 40,'' she added.
Sweetin and Wasilewski first confirmed their relationship in February 2018 after the actor posted a collage of the couple on Instagram.
