Queen Elizabeth sends condolences to Tonga

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-01-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 21:02 IST
Britain's Queen Elizabeth send condolences to the king of Tonga after a huge volcanic eruption triggered a tsunami and smothered islands in ash. In a message to King Tupou VI of Tonga, Queen Elizabeth said she was shocked by the devastation.

"I am shocked and saddened by the impact of the volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga," Elizabeth said. "My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Tonga, as you work together to recover from the damage caused." "It must be incredibly difficult for those who are unable to contact friends and family while communications are disrupted, and I hope that they will soon be restored," the queen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

