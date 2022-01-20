Queen Elizabeth sends condolences to Tonga
Britain's Queen Elizabeth send condolences to the king of Tonga after a huge volcanic eruption triggered a tsunami and smothered islands in ash. In a message to King Tupou VI of Tonga, Queen Elizabeth said she was shocked by the devastation. "I am shocked and saddened by the impact of the volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga," Elizabeth said.
"I am shocked and saddened by the impact of the volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga," Elizabeth said. "My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Tonga, as you work together to recover from the damage caused." "It must be incredibly difficult for those who are unable to contact friends and family while communications are disrupted, and I hope that they will soon be restored," the queen said.
