Eminent archaeologist, TN archaeology dept's first director Nagaswamy dead

Renowned archaeologist and Padma Bhushan awardee, R Nagaswamy, who was the first director of Tamil Nadus Department of Archaeology died here on Sunday. He passed away at 2.30 PM at his Chennai home, Nagaswamys son in law Baskar Kailasam told PTI. After its formation, Nagaswamy became the first director of the Tamil Nadu governments Department of Archaeology in 1966.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-01-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 17:28 IST
Eminent archaeologist, TN archaeology dept's first director Nagaswamy dead
Renowned archaeologist and Padma Bhushan awardee, R Nagaswamy, who was the first director of Tamil Nadu's Department of Archaeology died here on Sunday. He was 91. He is survived by two sons and two daughters. His wife Parvathi had predeceased him. ''He passed away at 2.30 PM at his Chennai home,'' Nagaswamy's son in law Baskar Kailasam told PTI. After its formation, Nagaswamy became the first director of the Tamil Nadu government's Department of Archaeology in 1966. He retired in 1988. He was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhusan in 2018.

