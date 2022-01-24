The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 12: New theory could lead Laginas to ‘biggest’ ever excavation

The twelfth episode of The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 is approaching its release date. It is titled 'The Silver Liner'. The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 12 will premiere on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 9/8c.

The Curse of Oak Island is a treasure hunt reality series, where two brothers, Marty and Rick Lagina are searching for mythical treasures on the infamous Oak Island, off the shore of Nova Scotia, Canada.

The show is getting more views day by day, as the Laginas and their team are getting closer to accomplishing their mission. In the last few episodes, the Lagina brothers reached close to the exact money pit. They are convinced that they're on the right track, and it's just a matter of time before they can dig up the hidden treasures.

The team also faced several hurdles in their journey and during their research. But they focused their energy on finding the 'Money Pit.' They also got enough evidence to prove that there're gold treasures inside a swamp area. In episode 10, Lagina brothers found evidence of a massive sailing vessel hiding in the swamp that gave them new hopes for their mission.

They are quite confident that they are inching closer to solving the centuries-old mystery. A few episodes back, they also learned that Zena Halpern's templar map is incorrect while Fred Nolan's observations about an ancient Portuguese presence are correct.

The official synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 12 suggests that the team might investigate an incredible theory that could explain the silver and gold detected earlier this year in the Money Pit while setting the stage for the biggest dig they've ever attempted in order to solve the Oak Island Mystery. Fans have to wait a few more hours to find out if the Laginas can finally lay their hands on the hidden treasures.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 12 will air on History Channel on the coming Tuesday. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on upcoming episodes.

