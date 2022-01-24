Tokyo Revengers Chapter 239: Mitsuya to win fashion competition & join Thousand Winters

Ken Wakui written and illustrated the Japanese manga series Tokyo Revengers has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since March 2017. Tokyo-Revengers-Chapter 239 is the upcoming installment to be released after on Tuesday without any break.

Previously in Tokyo Revengers

The battle of the Three Deities erupts, and after an intense fight between all three gangs, the battle ends with Mikey killing South. The mystery behind the fight is yet to be revealed in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 239. The new era of Takemichi begins.

After spending some days in the hospital, Takemichi forms his own team named Thousand Winters to dominate KantouManji. Chifuyu becomes the first member to join Takemichi's gang. Takemichi provides uniforms to the members. The uniforms are designed by Chifuyu. There is an image of a cat drawn in the middle of the uniform. Then gradually HakkaiShiba, Inupi join the group. Now, everyone is eager to see if Thousand Winters can gather more members to join their gang to challenge Mikey. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 239 will reveal the next plan of Takemichi and Thousand Winters to challenge Mikey.

Mikey is now the leader of the top gang in Japan, and he can now be called the top gangster in Tokyo. After the war of three deities, the members of Terano South's gang also get added into Mikey's gang. making it even more powerful.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 238

The latest chapter of the Japanese manga tells the story of Mitsuya's reaction to Draken's sudden death. Mitsuya and Draken were popular as the twin dragons of the Tokyo Manji gang for having the same tattoo design.

The members of Thousand Winters visit Mitsuya's house to approach him to join the team. When they arrive at his house, they saw Mitsuya is stitching clothes without paying attention to his health. He doesn't even eat.

Mitsuya tells that he is just keeping his promise given to Draken. Earlier when Draken met Mitsuya, he asked him to become a designer. Draken told him that he is bound to stay with Mikey so he requested Mitsuya to fulfill his last wish to become a fashion designer. However, Hakkai realizes that Mitsuya might not be interested in the invitation of Thousand Winters. Draken's incident breaks him and he became a hermit.

His sister, Runa tells Mitsuya shuts himself in the darkroom and spending whole day creating new designs to fulfill his friend's dream.

In respect of Mitsuya's wishes, Takemichi and his gang visit the award function venue on the day of the fashion show.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 239

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 239 might show the result of the fashion competition. It might also showcase Mitsuya's final decision whether he will join the team or not. Fans speculate that Mitsuya will win the competition and that will clear his mind and encourage him to join Takemichi's team.

If the design Mitsuya made for the competition becomes the best, can convert to the Takemichi gang's new uniform in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 239.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 239 will be released on January 25, 2022. Fans can read the manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get updates on Japanese manga chapters.

