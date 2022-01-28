PM pays tributes to Lala Lajpat Rai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to noted freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary. Remembering the Punjab Kesari, as Rai was known, Modi said his story of bravery, struggle and dedication in the freedom struggle will always be memorable for the countrymen.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 09:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to noted freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary. Remembering the 'Punjab Kesari', as Rai was known, Modi said his story of bravery, struggle and dedication in the freedom struggle will always be memorable for the countrymen. Born in 1865, Rai was a fervent nationalist who also worked for social reforms and wrote regularly, inspiring revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Bhagat Singh
- Narendra Modi
- Punjab Kesari'
- Lala Lajpat Rai
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi greets people on Lohri
Omicron spreading rapidly, stay alert, avoid panic: PM Modi on COVID-19 situation
Punjab CM Channi recites verse to wish PM Modi long life
States have utilized well Rs 23,000 cr package allocated by Centre to strengthen health infrastructure: PM Modi
PM Modi stresses on localised measures to contain Covid, minimum damage to livelihood