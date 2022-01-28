Left Menu

PM pays tributes to Lala Lajpat Rai

Updated: 28-01-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 09:37 IST
PM pays tributes to Lala Lajpat Rai
Freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to noted freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary. Remembering the 'Punjab Kesari', as Rai was known, Modi said his story of bravery, struggle and dedication in the freedom struggle will always be memorable for the countrymen. Born in 1865, Rai was a fervent nationalist who also worked for social reforms and wrote regularly, inspiring revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh.

