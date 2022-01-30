Kid Rock cancels performances at tour venues with COVID vaccine mandates

American singer-songwriter Kid Rock would be hitting the road, but he's being selective about exactly where he's going. According to Fox News, just days after announcing his upcoming 'Bad Reputation' tour, the artist took to his official Facebook account this week to reveal he won't be performing at venues that require COVID-19 masks or vaccination.

"There's been a lot of talk about vaccine mandates and venues. People saying, 'I'm not going to that venue because of the vaccine mandate' and this, that and the other. Trust me, we've done all our research on this and the consensus says that all this is going to be done, if there are any at these venues, I'm not aware of any, but if there are any, they're going to be gone by the time we get to your city. If they're not, trust me, you don't have to worry. You'll be getting your money back because I won't be showing up either," Rock said. "It's actually kind of unfortunate. We actually scratched Buffalo, New York off the list because of that and Toronto, Canada and several other cities we were looking at. I don't want to deal with that s--t either," he continued.

Rock revealed that he spent most of his time during the pandemic in the studio working on his album. "I'm unf---ing cancellable. Suck on that," Kid Rock added as a message to his "haters." The artist went on to question his fans about where they listen to music. It's an interesting question given the current controversy surrounding Spotify.

Musician Neil Young recently requested the streaming service remove his music because of his opposition to Joe Rogan's podcast, which he accused of spreading misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. As per Fox News, on Friday, singer Joni Mitchell announced that she's followed suit and no longer wants her songs on Spotify. (ANI)

