Resilient European Blue-Chips Defy Analyst Expectations

In a surprising twist, European blue-chip companies have shown remarkable resilience in their fourth-quarter results, defying earlier analyst expectations, according to LSEG I/B/E/S data released on Friday.

Earnings of major companies across Europe are anticipated to have experienced just a 0.1% contraction in the last quarter of 2025. This reflects a significant improvement from the previous forecasts of a 4% decrease. These improved results highlight the strongest performance seen over the past eight quarters, with 57% of the STOXX 600 companies exceeding market estimates.

However, challenges persist. Businesses must navigate new tariffs and supply chain strategies following recent U.S. trade policy shifts and increasing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, likely influencing inflation and oil prices.