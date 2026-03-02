Tragic Domestic Dispute Leads to Wife's Death in Ballia

A tragic incident unfolded in Ballia district as a man was arrested for his alleged involvement in the death of his wife. The accused, Mithun Sahani, reportedly attacked his wife, Parvati, with a stick amid a domestic dispute.

The altercation occurred in their Basantpur village home on the night of February 26, culminating in Parvati's death. The police have refrained from disclosing the specifics of the argument that escalated into violence.

The local authorities apprehended Sahani near a canal close to the university following a tip-off. Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Usman confirmed the recovery of the weapon allegedly used in the crime, highlighting that the case stemmed from a complaint lodged by the victim's father, Sitaram Sahani.

(With inputs from agencies.)