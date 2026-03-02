Tragic Domestic Dispute Leads to Wife's Death in Ballia
A 36-year-old man, Mithun Sahani, was arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Parvati, by hitting her with a stick after a dispute. The incident occurred in Ballia district, and the police have recovered the stick used in the crime. The arrest followed a tip-off, with formal charges laid by the victim’s father.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Ballia district as a man was arrested for his alleged involvement in the death of his wife. The accused, Mithun Sahani, reportedly attacked his wife, Parvati, with a stick amid a domestic dispute.
The altercation occurred in their Basantpur village home on the night of February 26, culminating in Parvati's death. The police have refrained from disclosing the specifics of the argument that escalated into violence.
The local authorities apprehended Sahani near a canal close to the university following a tip-off. Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Usman confirmed the recovery of the weapon allegedly used in the crime, highlighting that the case stemmed from a complaint lodged by the victim's father, Sitaram Sahani.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Swift Justice: Key Suspect Arrested in Theog Murder Case Within 24 Hours
Fresh Investigation Launched in 2005 Double Murder Case
Mastermind and Associate Foiled in Armed Robbery and Murder Case in Haryana
Punjab Police Nab Third Suspect in Gurdaspur Policemen Murder Case
Convicts Threaten Judge After Life Sentence in High-Profile Murder Case