Mizoram Cracks Down on Areca Nut Smuggling from Myanmar

The Mizoram government intensifies its efforts against the smuggling of areca nuts from Myanmar, which harms local economies and facilitates illegal financial activities. Over 468 cases have been registered since 2019, leading to numerous arrests. Authorities affirm a zero-tolerance policy to curb this illegal trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram government is ramping up efforts to combat the smuggling of areca nuts from Myanmar, a trade that has significantly impacted local growers and regional economies. Home Minister K Sapdanga revealed this initiative to the Assembly on Monday, highlighting the severe repercussions of such illegal activities.

Official data shows an alarming number of incidents: from 2019 to 2025, there have been 468 smuggling cases, resulting in the arrest of 292 individuals. The cases cover violations of prohibitory orders and infractions under the Customs Act. This illegal influx sidesteps import duties, disrupting local markets and fostering the proliferation of black money.

The government maintains a 'zero-tolerance' stance on this issue, strengthening border surveillance and enforcing stringent penalties. The crackdown has succeeded in boosting local areca nut prices, and authorities remain vigilant against anyone participating in this trade, including potential involvement by officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

