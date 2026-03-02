Tragic Discovery: Missing Teacher Found in Yamuna River

A tragic discovery unfolded when the body of a missing teacher was found in the Yamuna River. The victim, Krishna Kumar Verma, had disappeared five days earlier while on SIR duty in Kanaili village.

Verma, a 50-year-old assistant teacher from Dharampur village, failed to return home, prompting his family to file a missing person report. Despite a thorough search, it was only when fishermen stumbled upon his body near Mahila Ghat that the mystery began to unravel.

Authorities from both Sarai Akil and Kaushambi police stations are investigating the circumstances around Verma's death. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and further legal steps hinge on the findings of the ongoing inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)