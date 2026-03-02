Left Menu

RSS Calls for Global Peace Amidst Rising Tensions in West Asia

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) stresses the need for world peace amidst escalating conflicts in West Asia. With tensions rising between the US, Israel, and Iran, the safety of Indians abroad, particularly in conflict zones, is a major concern, as emphasized by RSS's Sunil Ambekar and the Indian government.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has appealed for global peace, emphasizing battles should serve humanity's good, not selfish interests. This was highlighted by Sunil Ambekar, head of the RSS's national publicity and media department, during an event amidst ongoing tensions in West Asia.

The escalating conflict follows coordinated attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran, leading to significant casualties including Iran's Supreme Leader. In retaliation, Iran has launched missiles targeting key locations including Israel, US bases, and Dubai, raising concerns globally.

The Indian government, through the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is closely monitoring the situation. Measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the 9 million Indians in the Gulf and West Asia, amidst disrupted air services and increasing pleas for assistance from stranded nationals.

