Left Menu

Gas Prices Surge as Qatar Halts LNG Production Amid Middle East Tensions

Dutch and British gas prices soared nearly 50% after Qatar Energy halted LNG production due to Middle East attacks. This led to a suspension of shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, increasing global competition for gas. European and Asian markets are significantly impacted, causing price spikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:42 IST
Gas Prices Surge as Qatar Halts LNG Production Amid Middle East Tensions

On Monday, gas prices in both Dutch and British markets experienced a nearly 50% surge following Qatar Energy's announcement that they halted liquefied natural gas (LNG) production. The decision came in the wake of escalating tensions and attacks in the Middle East.

Qatar, which is set to become the world's second-largest LNG exporter, plays a crucial role in balancing LNG demands across Asian and European markets. The suspension of shipments via the critical Strait of Hormuz has heightened concerns, as approximately 20% of global LNG passes through this crucial maritime corridor.

The European markets, aiming to reduce reliance on Russian gas, have significantly increased their LNG imports. With current European gas storage levels at around 30%, the halted supply routes could lead to fierce competition between Europe and Asia, spiking global gas prices even further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US-Israeli War on Iran: Impact on Maharashtra's Industries

US-Israeli War on Iran: Impact on Maharashtra's Industries

 Global
2
Turkey Targets Digital Safety with Proposed Social Media Ban for Kids Under 15

Turkey Targets Digital Safety with Proposed Social Media Ban for Kids Under ...

 Global
3
Controversy Unfolds: Allegations of Irregularities in KPSC Mains Examination

Controversy Unfolds: Allegations of Irregularities in KPSC Mains Examination

 India
4

NCLT Initiates Insolvency Proceedings Against Marvel Group Promoter Vishwaje...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026