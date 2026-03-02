Gas Prices Surge as Qatar Halts LNG Production Amid Middle East Tensions

On Monday, gas prices in both Dutch and British markets experienced a nearly 50% surge following Qatar Energy's announcement that they halted liquefied natural gas (LNG) production. The decision came in the wake of escalating tensions and attacks in the Middle East.

Qatar, which is set to become the world's second-largest LNG exporter, plays a crucial role in balancing LNG demands across Asian and European markets. The suspension of shipments via the critical Strait of Hormuz has heightened concerns, as approximately 20% of global LNG passes through this crucial maritime corridor.

The European markets, aiming to reduce reliance on Russian gas, have significantly increased their LNG imports. With current European gas storage levels at around 30%, the halted supply routes could lead to fierce competition between Europe and Asia, spiking global gas prices even further.

