Is Disney planning for Raya and the Last Dragon 2? Know in detail!

The fantasy adventure animation film Raya and the Last Dragon premiered on March 5, 2021, and grossed a whopping $102 million worldwide (without the Disney+ Premier Access revenue). This made fans expect Raya and the Last Dragon 2.

Disney has not revealed any information on the making of Raya and the Last Dragon 2 but based on the positive reviews and the revenues earned from the first movie, there is a chance for the studio to return with a second sequel.

Currently, Disney is developing an animated series based on the feature film "Moana." The new project, titled "Moana: The Series" is set to premiere in 2023. We could expect Disney to reveal updates on Raya and the Last Dragon 2 after the TV series.

Furthermore, the action-adventure movie has bagged a total of 10 nominations. The nominees for this year's Annie Awards were announced on December 21, 2021. Raya and the Last Dragon has been nominated for best feature film category. As a result, fans started believing strongly that Disney would surely come with a second sequel.

Although there are possibilities for Raya and the Last Dragon 2 but the question remains, "Will Disney move forward with Raya and the Last Dragon 2?" The storyline of the last released movie came to a satisfactory ending. If the makers decide to come back, they may show a new story where Raya and her team will travel to another mystical land.

However, as there is no confirmation on Raya and the Last Dragon 2 from Walt Disney, it's really hard to predict the release period. Disney usually takes five to six years to release a sequel after the original movie. If that happens, then we can expect Raya and the Last Dragon 2 by 2026 or 2027.

While discussing the possibilities of a sequel, Kelly Marie Tran (who voiced for Raya) talked to Decider about her interest to reprise her role in the second movie, but she hasn't heard any news regarding Raya and the Last Dragon 2.

She stated, "I would absolutely be interested. I love this world and this character and I have not heard a thing, so I can't tell you. Yeah, I really don't know."

Now it's impossible to predict whether Disney would come with a sequel. Currently, there are 50-50 chances for Raya and the Last Dragon 2. Stay tuned to get more updates on animated movies.

Also Read: Aggretsuko Season 5 may be officially announced in three months! Know more in detail