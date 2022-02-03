Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 10: Will Tanjiro use Hinokami Kagura in the battle?

The Japanese anime Demon Slayer Season 2 has already reached a climax point. We have already officially entered in the Entertainment District Arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series.

The upcoming installment Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 10 will focus on the ongoing fight between the Demon Slayer Corps and Gyutaro and Daki. The powerful demon sibling cornered Demon Slayer. The anime has reached its final moments, as Tanjiro and others are struggling to deal any kind of real damage to the Upper Six. Anxious fans are waiting for the outcome of the fight.

With Inosuke and Tengenare exhausted, it is now on Tanjiro to rise and continue fighting in "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc" Episode 10. Will Tanjiro be able to use the shortcut process of HinokamiKagura in the battle.

Demon Slayer S2E10 is titled "Never Give up." The official website has released a spoiler still and a summary of "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc" Episode 10.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 9 recap

In Episode 9, Tengen continues to fight Gyutaro by himself. Tanjiro joins Zenitsu and Inosuke to fight with Daki. Coordinating their attacks, Tanjiro and Zenitsu open the way for Inosuke to saw off Daki's head with his sword.

Inosuke then runs away with her head so it can't be reattached to her body. Without warning, Gyutaro appears and stabs Inosuke with his sickle through his chest, and retrieves Daki's head. Tanjiro turns around, only to see Tengen's severed hand and unconscious body on the ground. He is devastated for not being able to help Inosuke and Tengen in time, Tanjiro falls to the ground, as Zenitsu attempts to defend him from the incoming obi attack.

Official Synopsis of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc" Episode 10

"Tanjiro and Uzui have been separated by Gyutaro's Blood Demon Art. As Tanjiro joins the struggling Zenitsu and Inosuke, they manage to decapitate Daki at last thanks to their coordinated barrage of sword strikes. However, when Inosuke tries to run off with Daki's head, he gets pierced by Gyutaro's scythe. Uzui has also collapsed, leaving Tanjiro and the others with their backs to the wall."

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 10 will be released on February 6, 2022. All the latest chapters of Demon Slayer: Entertainment-District Arc are available online on Netflix, Crunchyroll and Funimation. The release time will follow different times in different zones. The time zones are mentioned below:

Indian Time: 9:15 PM

Eastern Time: 10:45 AM

Pacific Time: 7:45 AM

Central Time: 9:45 AM

