Food Wars Season 6: Will there be an OVA in future? Know in detail!

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 09-02-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 20:31 IST
Image Credit: Facebook / Food Wars!
  • Country:
  • Japan

While the fourth season of Food Wars Shokugeki no Soma released in October 2019, fans were quite confident that the fourth season would be the end of the 'Food Wars!:Shokugeki no Soma' series. But the renewal of Season 5 by J.C. Staff Studio was a big surprise to everyone. The fifth season, titled Food Wars! The Fifth Plate, aired in 2020 is the final season of the anime. Many fans are wondering for Food Wars Season 6.

But J.C. Staff Studio is yet to officially announce Food Wars Season 6.The fifth seasons skyrocketed Food Wars' global popularity and augmented the demand for Season 6. The manga has received positive views and gathered enormous viewers since the release of season 1. As of March 2020, the manga sales reached 20 million.

But unfortunately, the chances of a Food Wars! Season 6 is very low. However, fans shouldn't lose hope. It may be that we'll see some sort of an OVA or a movie in the future. OVAs, TV movies and prequels are a popular trend these days. We have already had five OVA episodes, two in 2016 and 2017, and the fifth episode in 2018. So this might be the way forward for Food Wars!

According to HTC Then, there is also the possibility for either a prequel series or an anime movie based on the three volumes of the light novel series from 2014. But currently, there is no information regarding an OVA or a prequel.

It might be just a matter of time before we get more of Food Wars! However, as COVID -19 pandemic is taking a toll on the entertainment industry, the production could be delayed.

Food Wars Season 6 has not been announced yet. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on Food Wars Season 6. Stay tuned to get more updates on Japanese manga series.

