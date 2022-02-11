Bae Suzy's agency confirms her comeback with Satellite digital single

Fans of Bae Suzy in Korea and across the world are excited after seeing the beautiful actress' endeavor in returning to the music industry after years. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

The agency of Bae Suzy, Management SOOP has recently revealed through a post on Instagram where a teaser photo of Bae Suzy's upcoming release was shared.

According to the post, the digital single titled Satellite of Bae Suzy will be out on February 17 this year at 6 pm KST. This is going to be Bae Suzy's first musical release in about four years. Her last release took place in January 2018.

The lyrics of Satellite has been penned by Bae Suzy herself. Backed by Kang Hyun Min, the song will highlight feelings of longing and yearning alongside devotion, inspired by the British pop genre, TOO reported.

In January 2016, Bae Suzy released a digital single titled Dream in association with Exo's Baekhyun. The song debuted at number one on Gaon's weekly digital chart and proceeded to win the "Best Collaboration" award at the Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Bae Suzy made her debut as a solo artist with the album titled 'Yes? No?' in January 2017. In February same year, the 27-year-old gorgeous South Korean celebrity released a duet with singer Park Won, titled 'Don't Wait for Your Love'.

A rumor popped up last year that the South Indian Director Shankar reportedly approached Bae Suzy for his pan India film with Telegu actor Ram Charan. Her image was photoshopped with Ram Charan and shared all over social media.

The rumors also circulated that Ram Charan would romance with Bae Suzy, while another speculation suggested that the untitled film would not only become a pan India flick but also a pan Asia film, noted Republic.

