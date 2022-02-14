Lightyear: MacLane shares his challenges dealing with sci-fi character

Toy Story 5 is uncertain but fans are happy to know that the Toy Story franchise is coming with a spin-off film called Lightyear, which reveals the in-universe origin of the Buzz Lightyear character. At the 2020 Disney Investor Day meeting, Pixar's Chief Creative Officer Pete Doctor announced Lightyear.

Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Pictures produced Lightyear is gearing up for its release on June 17 2022. This film is being directed by Angus MacLane and stars the voice of Chris Evans as the titular character with Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, TaikaWaititi, Peter Sohn, UzoAduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. in supporting roles.

We got the first trailer for Lightyear on October 29, 2021. Buzz Lightyear's story came to an end with the conclusion of Toy Story 4, but it looks like the upcoming movie will portray a new story of the real Space Ranger.

To infinity and … 🚀 Experience the origin story of a Space Ranger in @Pixar's #Lightyear, in theaters Summer 2022. 💫 pic.twitter.com/PxW6SUcfj4 — Disney (@Disney) October 27, 2021

In February, 2022, Pixar released another trailer promising to show the hero who inspired the toy and follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure.

"Lightyear" is the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure. "Buzz's world was always something I was excited about," said director Angus MacLane.

Angus MacLane also describes the difference between the plot of Toy Story and Lightyear.

In 'Toy Story,' there seemed to be this incredible backstory to him being a Space Ranger that's only touched upon, and I always wanted to explore that world further. So my 'Lighytear' pitch was, 'What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?' I wanted to see that movie. And now I'm lucky enough to get to make it."

MacLane, previously co-directed Finding Dory, and after that he pitched Lightyear as his solo feature-length directorial debut. He said to Collider, "After Dory, I was looking to do a film and I pitched a number of ideas."

He added, "What was the movie that Andy (from Toy Story) saw? Why don't we just make that movie?" Obviously, with Small Fry, Buzz is a character I've always been connected to. Small Fry was very much playing with the mythos of Buzz. It's something I was very comfortable with. Buzz is a character I've been working on, since I started at the studio. When I first saw Toy Story, he's the character I was most excited about, mostly because he's a great looking toy that is really robot-esque and deals with sci-fi, which I love."

American 3D computer animated film Lightyear is scheduled for release on June 17, 2022. Stay tuned to get more updates on Pixar movies.

Also Read: The Umbrella Academy Season 3 recent updates & everything we know