Is The Incredibles 3 possible? Know more in details!

Since Pixar Animation Studios' The Incredibles 2 was released back in 2018, so many fans are wondering if The Incredibles 3 still on the cards. Considering that there was a 14-year gap between the last two movies, we cannot deny the possibility of a third film, even though that might happen in the distant future (or maybe not too distant).

John Walker, the franchise producer of the Pixar movie expressed his views on The Incredibles 3. "I wouldn't ever rule it out, and if past is prologue, it'll be another 14 years — and a lot of people will probably need oxygen to make a third one," said John Walker to Entertainment Weekly.

He also said, "There were a lot of ideas that we had on this film that could be [used]... whether it's another The Incredibles film or something else".

However, it is also true that the 64-year-old, 'Instead Mission: Impossible' director is not in a mood to rush things for making The Incredibles 3. He needs adequate time to present something new to the animated movie viewers.

While Brad Bird talked at a press event on the long gap between the two movies, he told the creative team didn't opt for another movie just for the purpose of working on a sequel and reeling in more money.

"The thing is, many sequels are cash grabs… There's a saying in the business that I can't stand, where they go, 'if you don't make another one, you're leaving money on the table.' It's like, money on the table is not what makes me get up in the morning; making something that people are gonna enjoy a hundred years from now, that's what gets me up. So if it were a cash grab, we would not have taken fourteen years – it makes no financial sense to wait this long – it's purely [that] we had a story we wanted to tell," Bird opined, as reported by IGN.

He also said, "Not only do you have every superhero under the sun and cross-promoting films and blah blah, but you also have a bunch of television shows ... So it's easy to freak out and go, well, why even try? Everybody's got everything done to death. But I return to, what makes us unique? And it's this idea of a family, and that superheroes have to hide their abilities. And those things are actually unique to us, and there's plenty left to explore."

Therefore we could consider, whenever The Incredibles 3 returns, it is likely that all the Parrs would return. Craig T Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, and Huck Milner would come back to voice Bob, Helen, Violet, and Dash.

Besides, Cast members including Samuel L. Jackson and Sophia Bush have expressed interests in reprising their roles. "It's a great moment for those girls to start hopefully collaborating, whether that's in the continuum left after the second movie or in an eventual third, which I think we're all pulling for," said Sophia Bush.

So we could guess that The Incredibles 3 is still on the cards. The creators have not canceled the movie yet. Currently, the makers are silent on the third movie, but if they start working on it this year, we should not expect the film to hit the theatres before 2025.

