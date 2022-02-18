Left Menu

NFL-Rams and Stafford to pay hospital bills for photographer who fell during parade

"We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday's incident and we are sorry for what happened," the Rams and Staffords said in a statement. "As we told Kelly, we will be covering all her hospital bills and replacing her cameras.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2022 05:01 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 05:01 IST
The Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford will cover the hospital expenses and replace damaged camera gear for NFL photographer Kelly Smiley, who fell from a stage while taking photos at the team's championship parade on Wednesday.

Smiley fractured her spine and broke each of her cameras as a result of the fall, she said on social media. "We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday's incident and we are sorry for what happened," the Rams and Staffords said in a statement.

"As we told Kelly, we will be covering all her hospital bills and replacing her cameras. We wish her a speedy recovery." Video of the incident shows Stafford turn away after seeing Smiley fall while his wife Kelly attempted to help. Smiley appeared to be taking a photo of the couple when she stepped backwards and off the stage.

The Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood on Sunday for the franchise's second championship and first since returning to Los Angeles six years ago.

