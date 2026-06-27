Cricket Grounds Emerge in Houston: A New Era in American Sports
Cricket is rapidly growing in Houston, Texas, fueled by immigrant communities and youth enthusiasm. The city is witnessing a transformation, with baseball fields giving way to cricket pitches as local initiatives and international influence combine to make cricket a mainstream sport. The future looks promising for aspiring players.
The World Cup fever may be at its peak in Houston, but it's not just soccer that's capturing attention. Across the city, the distinct sound of cricket—a sport relatively new to the region—can be heard as it starts to gain a strong foothold.
The rise of cricket in Houston is largely driven by immigrant communities from cricket-loving countries like India, England, and South Africa. Yet, with the excitement surrounding the World Cup, there's hope that cricket can extend its reach into the diverse neighborhoods of the city.
Surya Saladi has been instrumental in this growth, having founded the Triggers Cricket Consortium. From humble beginnings with 30 young players, his program now boasts over 1,000 youth cricket enthusiasts in Houston. This expanding interest underscores the sport's potential to echo soccer's grassroots success story in the United States.
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