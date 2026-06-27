IMF Approves $348.5 Million for DRC Development
The International Monetary Fund has approved $348.5 million for the Democratic Republic of Congo. The funds are intended to support budget needs, climate adaptation, and strengthening external reserves. The DRC government is committed to working with the IMF for long-term stability and development.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has officially sanctioned approximately $348.5 million in funding for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following completed reviews of its Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) programs.
This decision unlocks $258.2 million under the ECF, while the RSF review permits a $90.3 million disbursement. Finance Minister Doudou Roussel Fwamba Likunde Li-Botayi indicated that these funds would be channeled into vital budget support and development initiatives.
Of the total amount, around $193.9 million is earmarked for climate change adaptation, infrastructure, and social development. The rest will bolster external reserves and balance of payments, underscoring the government’s dedication to the IMF partnership and economic resilience.
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