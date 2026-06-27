Vucic's Surprise Resignation Shakes Up Serbia's Political Scene

Serbia's President Vucic announced his forthcoming resignation amid anti-corruption protests. He revealed plans for early elections following student-led demonstrations resulting from a railway station tragedy. Vucic plans to aid his party's campaign despite stepping down, claiming the government mishandled infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Serbias Populist President Aleksandar Vucic Said On Saturday He Will Resign Within Weeks And Announced Early Presidential And Parliamentary Elections Vucics Announcement Came After A Yearandahalf Of Anticorruption Protests | Updated: 27-06-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 23:10 IST
Vucic's Surprise Resignation Shakes Up Serbia's Political Scene
Aleksandar Vucic

Serbia is on the brink of significant political change as President Aleksandar Vucic announced his intention to resign in the coming weeks. The announcement follows widespread anti-corruption protests driven by students, particularly after a tragic incident at a Novi Sad railway station claimed 16 lives.

Vucic shared his plans at a pro-government rally in Belgrade, declaring he would leave office earlier than expected, though he did not specify exact dates. His resignation paves the way for early presidential and parliamentary elections, originally scheduled for 2027 but now set to happen much sooner.

The student-led movement blames the government for deficiencies in infrastructure management and corruption, aiming to challenge Vucic and the Serbian Progressive Party in the looming elections. The resignation poses both a challenge and an opportunity as Serbia navigates these turbulent political waters.

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